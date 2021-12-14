Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte Sells 1,832 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.42. 343,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.66 and a 200 day moving average of $324.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

