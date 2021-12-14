Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Up 496.7% in November

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 727,400 shares, a growth of 496.7% from the November 15th total of 121,900 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $163,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

