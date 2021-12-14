Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $44,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $313.90. 6,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.30 and a 200-day moving average of $299.66. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

