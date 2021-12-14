Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $214.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $170.19 and a 52-week high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

