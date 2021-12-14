Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.05.

