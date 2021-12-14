Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.