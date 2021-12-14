Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,316. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

