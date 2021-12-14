Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

