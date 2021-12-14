Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Up 1,274.2% in November

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 1,274.2% from the November 15th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

