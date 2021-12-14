Vanilla Network Price Hits $5.24 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.42 million and $6,726.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00010912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,606 coins and its circulating supply is 652,992 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.