Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Allegion worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of ALLE opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

