Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 86,740 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,740 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.65 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

