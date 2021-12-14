Vaxxinity Inc’s (NASDAQ:VAXX) Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st

Vaxxinity’s (NASDAQ:VAXX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Vaxxinity had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VAXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

