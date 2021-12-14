Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $665.86 million and $6.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.