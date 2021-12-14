Velocys (LON:VLS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:VLS opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.06. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.96.

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

