VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT) rose 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 283,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,626,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

