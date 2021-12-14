Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director William Roby Purchases 1,400 Shares

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) Director William Roby acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,532.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,121.98.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 967,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.50.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.