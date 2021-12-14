Verso Token Market Cap Reaches $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,843.74 or 0.07965106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,358.79 or 1.00210473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00076246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

