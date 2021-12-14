Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $25.45 on Monday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $231,105,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $69,069,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.