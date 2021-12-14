Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.65

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07. Vertu Motors has a 52-week low of GBX 28.28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.80 ($0.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.62. The stock has a market cap of £248.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($230,987.08). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,295.49).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

