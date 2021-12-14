Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About Verus International
