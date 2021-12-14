Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.