VIMworld (VEED) Hits Market Cap of $23.50 Million

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $73,336.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

