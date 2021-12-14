Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $78.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $248,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 51,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

