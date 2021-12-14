Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

