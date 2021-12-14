Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

VIRC stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

