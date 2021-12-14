Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THG opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

