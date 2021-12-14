Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $890.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

