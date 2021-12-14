Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Qualys were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $75,585,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

QLYS opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

