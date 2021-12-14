Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $703,000 Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

REGI stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

