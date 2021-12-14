Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $669,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Gannett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 12.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $703.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.57. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

