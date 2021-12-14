Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 900 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brady were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Brady Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.