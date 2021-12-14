Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,300 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 64,349 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 385,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

