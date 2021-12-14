Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Michael Kirban Acquires 25,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) insider Michael Kirban bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,681. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.