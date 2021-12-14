Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VMSI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Vita Mobile Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About Vita Mobile Systems
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Mobile Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Mobile Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.