Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VMSI stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Vita Mobile Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Vita Mobile Systems

Vita Mobile Systems, Inc engages in the development of applications which focuses on digital imaging and technology for mobile devices. It offers an open network social platform under the VITA brand that enables users to locate and view images and video; and share their favorites on social media. The company was founded on April 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

