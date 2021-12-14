Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 38,700 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,750.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,700 shares in the company, valued at C$113,750.91.

About Vitalhub (CVE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

