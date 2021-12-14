Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

