Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 118.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $9,172,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

