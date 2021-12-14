Washington Trust Bank Makes New $386,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

