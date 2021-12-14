WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

AMAT opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

