Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.83.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.