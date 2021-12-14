Wells Fargo & Company Increases PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $205.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.37.

NYSE:PKI opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

