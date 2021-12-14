Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WNARF stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Western Areas has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNARF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

