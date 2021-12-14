Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 3,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,249. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

