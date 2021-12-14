Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, it is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in consumer product packaging. Rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. It should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.77.

WLK stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

