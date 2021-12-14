Westpac Banking Corp Buys 952 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $19,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average is $162.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

