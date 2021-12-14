Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

