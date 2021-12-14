Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $38.71 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 689.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 98.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173,021 shares of company stock valued at $214,220,703. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.