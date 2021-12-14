Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

