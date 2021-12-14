Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $51,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.68, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.41. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.