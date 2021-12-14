Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,912,693 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $966.41 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.00 and a 200 day moving average of $803.18. The firm has a market cap of $970.53 billion, a PE ratio of 312.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

